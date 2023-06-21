After being in the Thai restaurant business for over 15 years, owner Andrew Pezhathavedwat wanted to get away from the norm and take an interesting spin on the culture’s food.
Then the idea hit him — turn the Thai taste he was so familiar with, and apply it to an American staple food: fried chicken. Then, the basis for his new Glendale restaurant, Chickii, was born.
“I just brought a bunch of Thai food and Thai flavor into American fried chicken, something like the typical Nashville hot chicken,” Pezhathavedwat says. “I had been in the restaurant business for a long time, in Thai restaurants, and so I wanted to do something new other than traditional Thai restaurants.”
Chickii opened its doors in May and has some new flavors the fried chicken business hasn’t seen before.
The menu features sandwiches, tenders, wings, fries and even a rice bowl, tapping into its owner’s traditional Thai roots. The chicken is prepared with a panko crust, which gives it a more noticeable crunch than that of traditional American fried chicken.
Differentiating the restaurant even more than its competitors, however, is the flavors and sauces. The Thai-inspired menu offers the signature Chickii sauce, soy glaze, peanut, honey orange, yellow curry and green curry.
For Pezhathavedwat, the creativity comes from his experience in the Thai restaurant business and his childhood.
“We have been in the Thai restaurant business for a long time, so the flavor that we have here is from my upbringing,” Pezhathavedwat says. “I thought it would be pretty cool to just put it on fried chicken. I thought it would be a good idea and a good way to get people to try Thai food and try Thai flavors because typically people like fried chicken, so bringing Thai flavors along with it, that maybe they would give it a chance rather than going to a traditional Thai restaurant.”
Rounding out Chickii’s menu are two drinks — Thai tea and a house-made lychee lemonade.
Picking the location, Pezhathavedwat says, was the easy part, as it was an area he knows well.
“It is close to my home, and I am more familiar with the surrounding area, so I was thinking there would be a good area for the restaurant,” he says.
Pezhathavedwat is happy for all the work that he, his friends and family put in to get it up and running.
“My family and friends were my biggest supporters in helping me start Chickii,” he says. “But I was just really excited to open it.”
Chickii
20260 N. 59th Avenue, Suite A101, Glendale
602-506-6588, chickiiglendale.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.