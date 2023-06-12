Rob Matthew says that when he and his wife, Nequa, decided to become vegans in 2016, they quickly learned there were few options for going out to eat.
So the couple opened Nana’s Kitchen near Downtown Chandler in 2018, offering 100% vegan soul food.
The restaurant filled such a need that this year they opened a second restaurant, right next door, called BYOV.
“It’s really just a lifestyle change,” Matthew says. “We just wanted to eat healthier. When we became vegan … there were only a handful of vegan restaurants in the Valley. Last Saturday, there was an event where there were over 40-plus vegan vendors. It’s definitely growing.”
Matthew says BYOV is a play on “bring your own booze,” with the “V” standing for whatever you like, “vegan” or “vegetable” or whatever.
The menu has a little of everything, but the highlight and most popular dishes are the sushi offerings.
While Nana’s has built up a following because of its soul food offerings, Matthews and his wife wanted a second restaurant that would invite in a different clientele.
Matthew says BYOV is more eclectic, offering a variety of what he calls comfort food.
He says his hope is that people who usually come to Nana’s will give BYOV a try and that new people attracted to BYOV’s menu will see Nana’s next door and decide to give that a try on their next visit.
“My wife is the one that got us in the industry,” Matthew says. “I’ve really enjoyed cooking from a young age, and she decided one day that it would be a good opportunity for us.”
They found a space on Arizona Avenue, less than a mile north of Downtown. The menu is filled with crab and shrimp, but everything is a meat substitute.
“We make our own crab in house,” Matthew says. “Our Birria tacos are made out of jackfruit.
“The shrimp we make as well. It’s just an assortment of different vegetables that we season to flavor that will mimic crab and shrimp.”
Matthew says both he and his wife love to cook and they have been experimenting in the kitchen to come up with the right flavors to please customers.
“It’s definitely time consuming, to say the least,” he says. “Countless hours, my wife is a perfectionist, but she loves to be in the kitchen.”
In addition to 11 different sushi offerings, BYOV also offers nachos, burritos, tacos and pizza.
Matthew says the most popular item on their menu is the Las Vegas sushi roll, which has mock crab meat, cream cheese, avocado, eel and is deep fried.
Nana’s Kitchen was named after Robin’s grandmother, who usually is at the restaurant helping out.
Just like their menu is filled with meat substitutes, BYOV is currently offering Mocktails, which are drink substitutes.
The new restaurant is still in the process of getting its liquor license so is not allowed to serve alcohol at the moment.
Matthew says he expects to get the license soon, maybe by June, and they’ll be able to offer actual cocktails. He says they may not be done expanding. Matthew says he and his wife are looking for other opportunities to open more restaurants.
BYOV
777 N. Arizona Avenue, Chandler
480-690-6842, azbyov.square.site
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.