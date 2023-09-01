The Story in His Eyes The Moody Blues’ John Lodge vows continue the band’s legacy

John Lodge is on a quest to keep the Moody Blues’ music alive.
On his latest tour, which has Phoenix and Tucson dates, Lodge and his musicians, 10,000 Light Years Band, will perform Moody Blues classics, followed by “Days of Future Passed” in its entirety.
The shows also feature a spoken word film by the late drummer Graeme Edge — who died in November 2021 of metastatic cancer — and performances by Jon Davison of Yes. The set list includes Lodge’s songs “Ride My See-Saw,” “I’m Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)” and “Isn’t Life Strange.”
“It’s so very special to me to have Graeme’s voice on stage with me, and I’m grateful to Jon Davison who does such an incredible job on ‘Nights’ and ‘Tuesday Afternoon,’” he says.
“To me, the Moodies were always about the different writers and vocalists, and I’m so proud to be able to continue to do this with Jon and my 10,000 Light Years Band. As I said at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this album changed our lives forever, but it’s the fans who matter, and I am so glad that we can continue to keep the Moody Blues music alive for them.”
Lodge says the reaction to his shows has been “fantastic.”
“The love of the music is fantastic,” he adds. “The love of the concert is fantastic. It’s not just with me, but the fans and my band as well. My band rehearses so hard to get it exactly right because they love the music. I’m proud of the music as well.”
The Moody Blues formed in Birmingham in May 1964. Originally part of the British beat and R&B scene of the early to mid 1960s, the band broke through with the Top 10 single “Go Now.”
They embraced the psychedelic rock movement of the late 1960s, with their second album, 1967’s “Days of Future Passed,” a fusion of rock with classical music.
The Moody Blues are pioneers of art and progressive rock, as “Days of Future Passed” has been dubbed a “landmark” album.
“When I joined the Moody Blues in 1966, we were doing something that nobody had really done before,” he says.
Lodge adds that they intended to write and record songs that were harmonic and symphonic, with honest lyrics.
“That’s what we thought when we were 21,” he says. “We never knew it was going to go this long. We kept our integrity. When you hear a Moody Blues song, it’s a Moody Blues song. We haven’t come up with anyone else’s songs.
“It’s our own music. When everything is your own, it becomes part of you. Of course, it does. You want to keep playing those songs for people who hopefully keep listening and enjoying the music that we created.
“The type of music we were doing was revolutionary, really. It wasn’t AM records. It wasn’t aimed at the AM market. It wasn’t aimed at 2-minute pop songs. That’s what I’ve been doing all my life, and I want to keep that going.”
An Evening with the Moody Blues’ John Lodge
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday,
July 25
WHERE: Celebrity Theatre,
440 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix
COST: Tickets start at $35
INFO: 602-267-1600,
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday,
July 26
WHERE: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress, Tucson
COST: Tickets start at $40
INFO: 520-547-3040, foxtucson.com, johnlodge.com
