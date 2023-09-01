Uplifting Concerts: The Higher Vibrations Troubadours come to Beatitudes

H.G. Moses says he firmly believes that his choir’s concerts help heal and strengthen the community.
He serves as the artistic director for the Higher Vibrations Troubadours, a global outreach program of the Institute of Harmonic Science, a Phoenix-based nonprofit dedicated to inspiring and growing communities of people who sing together for healing and transformation.
“We believe singing in harmony integrates the body, mind and spirit while healing the heart of humanity,” Moses says.
Higher Vibrations will perform Saturdays August 12 and August 26 at the Beatitudes Campus, 1610 W. Glendale Avenue, Phoenix.
“We’re going to teach the audience songs and have them sing along with us,” he adds.
“The choir has a diverse background, but when they come together, they are open-hearted, loving, caring people. Most of the people in choir have become friends with one another. I have some people who have been singing with me for 25 years.”
Moses says his choir provides a valuable service for people who love to sing. Playing senior living facilities like Beatitudes is a new outreach for him.
“After this is over, we’re planning to book events throughout the Valley,” he says.
Music has many benefits, according to Moses.
Physically: Singing in the choir will improve respiratory function, lung capacity and breath control.
Mentally: Singing in a choir stimulates the brain. Learning new songs and harmonizing together challenge the memory, concentration and cognitive abilities.
Socially: Singing in the choir will sweeten friendships in the Beatitudes community. Singing together stimulates a supportive, inclusive and meaningful community.
Emotionally: Singing releases endorphins, the body’s natural “feel-good” hormones. This boosts the mood, reduces stress levels, and alleviates symptoms of depression and anxiety.
An alumnus of Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music and New School of Music, he served as assistant principal violist of the Denver Symphony for eight years. For nine years, he served with the Mind-Body Department at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, where he directed a stakeholder choir and provided several thousand “intuitive musical readings” for patients and caregivers.
Moses says he has conducted many experiments investigating the ability of sound frequencies, chord progressions and rhythmic patterns to influence the mind-body-spirit.
“With Higher Vibrations, we focus on how to create a different experience each time we sing,” he says.
“The concert is all music that I have written. My music incorporates the language of science and spirituality. We sing about things related to the cosmos, subatomic particles and wave forms, the way the universe manifests. I haven’t found anybody who’s doing what I do.”
He says he uses traditional harmonies blended with “very lush and rich chords.”
“My music is rich in melody and harmony,” he says.
“It is easy to sing, and the lush chords provide a large number of opportunities for harmonizing. What I have noticed is that when people hear harmonies happening all around their own voice, their mind enters into a deep sense of connection, feelings of belonging and a state of love. Bliss is a perfect response.”
The Higher Vibrations
Troubadours
WHEN: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday,
August 12, and Saturday, August 26
WHERE: Beatitudes, 1610 W. Glendale Avenue, Phoenix
COST: Free
