Calendar of Events: July

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Crane Dance, 9:15 to 10:10 a.m. Saturdays, Kaleidoscope Dance, 2848 S. Carriage Lane, Mesa, call for charge, 602-345-0496, taichitrudy.com 

 

SUNDAY, JULY 2

It’s Build a Scarecrow Day!

 

MONDAY, JULY 3

Coffee and Sudoku, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Veterans Coffee Chat and Movie: “Twelve O’Clock High,” 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Happy Independence Day!

 

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

Mindful Art, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

“How to Live Forever”: Leaving a Personal Legacy for Future Generations with Duane Roen, noon to 1:30 p.m., Zoom, free, jfcsaz.org/registration

 

THURSDAY, JULY 6

Game Day: Mexican Train Dominoes, 10 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Farm Basket Bingo: Patriotic Themed, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

West Valley Survivors of Stroke Monthly Support Group, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Abrazo West Campus’ Second-Floor Conference Room, 13677 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear, free, RSVP required, abrazohealth.com/events

 

Game Day: Rummikub, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

FRIDAY, JULY 7

Travel Around the World: Iceland (Streamed), 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Movie and Popcorn: “Book Club,” 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Gentle Tai Chi Qigong, 1 to 1:55 p.m. Fridays, Kaleidoscope Dance, 2848 S. Carriage Lane, Mesa, call for charge, 602-345-0496,

taichitrudy.com 

 

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Birthday Bash, 10 a.m., One Medical Seniors Sun Lakes, 4960 S. Alma School Road, Suite 18, Chandler, free, eventbrite.com,

seniors.onemedical.com/phx-events

 

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:10 p.m., Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, visit website for ticket information, dbacks.com. Today is Native American Recognition Day.

 

MONDAY, JULY 10

Coffee and Sudoku, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Strategies to Help Control High Blood Pressure with CenterWell, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Meditation Moment: Brain Health (Streamed), 11 to 11:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

TUESDAY, JULY 11

Game Day: Mahjongg, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Partnering with Your Doctor Presented by CenterWell, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Blood Pressure Screening, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Gentle Tai Chi Sequences, 1 to 1:55 p.m. Tuesdays, Kaleidoscope Dance, 2848 S. Carriage Lane, Mesa, call for charge, 602-345-0496,

taichitrudy.com

 

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

Chair Volleyball, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Charity Crafting, 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Game Day: Mexican Train Dominoes, 10 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Farm Basket Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Game Day: Yahtzee, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Susan Mills Birnbaum from Lower East Side Jewish Conservancy: Gold Coast, 1 to 2 p.m., Zoom, free, jfcsaz.org/registration

 

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Tips and Tricks to Help Reduce Sodium, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Healthy Cooking Demo with Chef Lucille, 11 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Movie and Popcorn: “Jurassic World: Dominion,” 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Northern Arizona Celtic Festival: The Clan Buchanan, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., repeats July 16, Fort Tuthill Regional Park, visit website for ticket information, theclanbuchanan.com

 

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Open Mic with Clyde and Lola Jorgensen, 2 to 4 p.m., Recreation Hall of Litchfield Park First Baptist Church, 601 E. Plaza Circle, Litchfield Park, free, lolahickert@gmail.com. Everyone is welcome. Come play an instrument and sing or come listen and enjoy uplifting music.

 

MONDAY, JULY 17

Coffee Chat with Mesa Fire Department, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Game Day: Mahjongg, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

July Birthday Celebrations, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Wii Bowling, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

Loteria with Juan, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Stamping and Card Making, 11 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

National Gallery of Art Docent Series, 1 to 2 p.m., Zoom, free, jfcsaz.org/registration

 

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Game Day: Mexican Train Dominoes, 10 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

Farm Basket Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Game Day: Rummikub, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Craft Corner with Christy, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Movie and Popcorn: “Gifted,” 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Rock ‘n’ Roll Car Show, 3 to 8 p.m., Pavilions at Talking Stick, 9120 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, free admission, facebook.com/

rockandrollcarshow

 

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Jason Mraz, 7:30 p.m., Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, check website for tickets, ticketmaster.com

 

 

MONDAY, JULY 24

Coffee and Sudoku, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Habits to Help Fight Alzheimer’s, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Real People, Real Stories (Streamed), 11 to 11:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

TUESDAY, JULY 25

Game Day: Mahjongg, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Book Club: “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home,” noon to 1 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Wii Bowling, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

Member Appreciation Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Ask an Agent: Train Your Brain, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Trivia and ’50s-Themed Social, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Charity Crafting, 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

THURSDAY, JULY 27

Game Day: Mexican Train Dominoes, 10 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Farm Basket Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Game Day: Yahtzee, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Name Your Game, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Movie and Popcorn: “Downsizing,” 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

“Jurassic World Live Tour,” 7 p.m., repeats 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 29, and noon and 4 p.m. July 30, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, tickets start at $25,

jurassicworldlivetour.com

 

SATURDAY, JULY 29

“Jurassic World Live Tour,” 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., repeats noon and 4 p.m. July 30, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, tickets start at $25, jurassicworldlivetour.com

 

SUNDAY, JULY 30

“Jurassic World Live Tour,” noon and 4 p.m., Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, tickets start at $25, jurassicworldlivetour.com

 

MONDAY, JULY 31

Coffee and Sudoku, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Music Bingo, 11 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

The Life of Stephen Foster presented by Ken Sorenson, 10 to 11 a.m., Zoom, free, jfcsaz.org/registration 