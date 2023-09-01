Calendar of Events: July

SATURDAY, JULY 1
Crane Dance, 9:15 to 10:10 a.m. Saturdays, Kaleidoscope Dance, 2848 S. Carriage Lane, Mesa, call for charge, 602-345-0496, taichitrudy.com
SUNDAY, JULY 2
It’s Build a Scarecrow Day!
MONDAY, JULY 3
Coffee and Sudoku, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Veterans Coffee Chat and Movie: “Twelve O’Clock High,” 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
TUESDAY, JULY 4
Happy Independence Day!
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
Mindful Art, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
“How to Live Forever”: Leaving a Personal Legacy for Future Generations with Duane Roen, noon to 1:30 p.m., Zoom, free, jfcsaz.org/registration
THURSDAY, JULY 6
Game Day: Mexican Train Dominoes, 10 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Farm Basket Bingo: Patriotic Themed, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
West Valley Survivors of Stroke Monthly Support Group, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Abrazo West Campus’ Second-Floor Conference Room, 13677 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear, free, RSVP required, abrazohealth.com/events
Game Day: Rummikub, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
FRIDAY, JULY 7
Travel Around the World: Iceland (Streamed), 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Movie and Popcorn: “Book Club,” 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Gentle Tai Chi Qigong, 1 to 1:55 p.m. Fridays, Kaleidoscope Dance, 2848 S. Carriage Lane, Mesa, call for charge, 602-345-0496,
SATURDAY, JULY 8
Birthday Bash, 10 a.m., One Medical Seniors Sun Lakes, 4960 S. Alma School Road, Suite 18, Chandler, free, eventbrite.com,
seniors.onemedical.com/phx-events
SUNDAY, JULY 9
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:10 p.m., Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, visit website for ticket information, dbacks.com. Today is Native American Recognition Day.
MONDAY, JULY 10
Coffee and Sudoku, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Strategies to Help Control High Blood Pressure with CenterWell, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Meditation Moment: Brain Health (Streamed), 11 to 11:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
TUESDAY, JULY 11
Game Day: Mahjongg, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Partnering with Your Doctor Presented by CenterWell, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Blood Pressure Screening, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Gentle Tai Chi Sequences, 1 to 1:55 p.m. Tuesdays, Kaleidoscope Dance, 2848 S. Carriage Lane, Mesa, call for charge, 602-345-0496,
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
Chair Volleyball, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Charity Crafting, 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
THURSDAY, JULY 13
Game Day: Mexican Train Dominoes, 10 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Farm Basket Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Game Day: Yahtzee, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Susan Mills Birnbaum from Lower East Side Jewish Conservancy: Gold Coast, 1 to 2 p.m., Zoom, free, jfcsaz.org/registration
FRIDAY, JULY 14
Tips and Tricks to Help Reduce Sodium, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Healthy Cooking Demo with Chef Lucille, 11 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Movie and Popcorn: “Jurassic World: Dominion,” 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
SATURDAY, JULY 15
Northern Arizona Celtic Festival: The Clan Buchanan, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., repeats July 16, Fort Tuthill Regional Park, visit website for ticket information, theclanbuchanan.com
SUNDAY, JULY 16
Open Mic with Clyde and Lola Jorgensen, 2 to 4 p.m., Recreation Hall of Litchfield Park First Baptist Church, 601 E. Plaza Circle, Litchfield Park, free, lolahickert@gmail.com. Everyone is welcome. Come play an instrument and sing or come listen and enjoy uplifting music.
MONDAY, JULY 17
Coffee Chat with Mesa Fire Department, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
TUESDAY, JULY 18
Game Day: Mahjongg, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
July Birthday Celebrations, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Wii Bowling, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
Loteria with Juan, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Stamping and Card Making, 11 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
National Gallery of Art Docent Series, 1 to 2 p.m., Zoom, free, jfcsaz.org/registration
THURSDAY, JULY 20
Game Day: Mexican Train Dominoes, 10 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Farm Basket Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Game Day: Rummikub, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
FRIDAY, JULY 21
Craft Corner with Christy, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Movie and Popcorn: “Gifted,” 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
SATURDAY, JULY 22
Rock ‘n’ Roll Car Show, 3 to 8 p.m., Pavilions at Talking Stick, 9120 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, free admission, facebook.com/
rockandrollcarshow
SUNDAY, JULY 23
Jason Mraz, 7:30 p.m., Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, check website for tickets, ticketmaster.com
MONDAY, JULY 24
Coffee and Sudoku, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Habits to Help Fight Alzheimer’s, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Real People, Real Stories (Streamed), 11 to 11:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
TUESDAY, JULY 25
Game Day: Mahjongg, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Book Club: “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home,” noon to 1 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Wii Bowling, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
Member Appreciation Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Ask an Agent: Train Your Brain, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Trivia and ’50s-Themed Social, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Charity Crafting, 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
THURSDAY, JULY 27
Game Day: Mexican Train Dominoes, 10 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Farm Basket Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Game Day: Yahtzee, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
FRIDAY, JULY 28
Name Your Game, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Movie and Popcorn: “Downsizing,” 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
“Jurassic World Live Tour,” 7 p.m., repeats 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 29, and noon and 4 p.m. July 30, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, tickets start at $25,
SATURDAY, JULY 29
“Jurassic World Live Tour,” 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., repeats noon and 4 p.m. July 30, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, tickets start at $25, jurassicworldlivetour.com
SUNDAY, JULY 30
“Jurassic World Live Tour,” noon and 4 p.m., Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, tickets start at $25, jurassicworldlivetour.com
MONDAY, JULY 31
Coffee and Sudoku, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Music Bingo, 11 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
The Life of Stephen Foster presented by Ken Sorenson, 10 to 11 a.m., Zoom, free, jfcsaz.org/registration
