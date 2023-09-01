Calendar of Events: June

THURSDAY, JUNE 1
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies, 12:40 p.m., Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, see website for pricing, dbacks.com
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
WHAM Paint Night, 6 to 8 p.m., WHAM Community Center, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise, $25 nonmembers, $15 members, wham-art.org
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
West Valley STEM Club, 11:30 a.m., Grandview Terrace, 14515 W. Granite Valley Drive, Sun City West, reservations required, 623-826-0101. Features lunch and a technical presentation by Gary Graunke, former president of the Oregon Electric Vehicle Association.
Al Di Meola, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $49.50, mim.org
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
Al Di Meola, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $49.50, mim.org
MONDAY, JUNE 5
Senior Connections, 1 p.m., Georgia T. Lord Library, 1900 N. Civic Square, Goodyear, free, maricopacountyreads.org
Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $49.50, mim.org
Senior Market Day, 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center, 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive, Cave Creek, free, foothillsfoodbank.com
Virtual Reality Experience for Seniors, 1 to 2 p.m., Chandler Public Library, 22 S. Delaware Street, Chandler, free,
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
Gentle Tai Chi Sequences, 1 to 1:55 p.m. Tuesdays, Kaleidoscope Dance, 2848 S. Carriage Lane, Mesa, $14, $48 for four classes, 602-345-0496, trudy@taichitrudy.com, taichitrudy.com
Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $49.50, mim.org
Exercise for Balance and Fall Prevention, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., One Medical Senior Sun Lakes, 4960 S. Alma School Road, Suite 18, Chandler, free, eventbrite.com
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $49.50, mim.org
Janet Jackson, 7:45 p.m., Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Avenue, Phoenix, visit website for ticket information, livenation.com
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
Medicare Made Easy, 11 a.m. to noon, One Medical Seniors Meeker, 13940 W. Meeker Boulevard, Sun City West, free, eventbrite.com
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
Coffee Talk for People with Parkinson’s and Care Partners, 10 to 11 a.m., Sun Health Research Institute, 10515 W. Santa Fe Drive, Sun City, free, 623-832-8786, bannerhealth.com
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
“The Vibrating Glove: An Exciting Alternative for Parkinson’s,” 9 a.m. to noon, Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Drive, Fountain Hills, free, mdfa.us. The Movement Disorders Foundation of Arizona hosts the seminar with Dr. Peter A. Tass and Dr. Virgilio Gerald H. Evidente.
Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $38.50, mim.org
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $38.50, mim.org
Arizona Wedding Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third Street, Phoenix, $11,
MONDAY, JUNE 12
Sun Lakes Democratic Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Sun Lakes Country Club’s Navajo Room, 25061 E. Sun Lakes Boulevard North, Sun Lakes, free, ld13dems.org. Riann Balch, senior community development and resource manager for the city of Chandler, and Leslie Lschokke, individual giving manager, Central Arizona Shelter Services, will talk.
TUESDAY, JUNE 13
“Pnin” by Vladimir Nabokov, Hosted by Lauren, 7 to 9 p.m., virtual, free, meetup.com
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
Celebrate Flag Day!
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
Junior Brown, 7:30 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $38.50, mim.org
Arizona World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Conference, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Desert Willow Conference Center, 4340 E. Cotton Center Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $90, eventbrite.com
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
SW Art Glass Meetup, 5:45 to 8:15 p.m., SW Art Glass, 2036 E. Thomas Road, Suite 1, Phoenix, free, swartglass.com
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Peabo Bryson, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $49.50, mim.org
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
Third Sunday Open Mic Hosted by Clyde and Lola Jorgensen, 2 to 4 p.m., Recreation Hall of Litchfield Park, First Baptist Church, 601 E. Plaza Circle, Litchfield Park, free, lolahickert@gmail.com
Peabo Bryson, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $49.50, mim.org
MONDAY, JUNE 19
Senior Connections, 1 p.m., Georgia T. Lord Library, 1900 N. Civic Square, Goodyear, free, maricopacountyreads.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 20
Earth Wind and Fire, 7:30 p.m., Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, tickets start at $39.50, livenation.com
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21
Django Festival Allstars, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $49.50, mim.org
An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash, 7:30 p.m., Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix, tickets start at $36, celebritytheatre.com
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
Naturally 7, 7:30 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $44.50, mim.org
FRIDAY, JUNE 23
Rock the Lounge at Aunt Chilada’s, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Aunt Chilada’s Squaw Peak, 7330 N. Dreamy Draw Drive, Phoenix, free, auntchiladas.com
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
Arrowhead Farmers Market, 8 to 11 a.m., Arrowhead Mall, 700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, free admission
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
Goodyear Night Market, 5 to 9 p.m., Goodyear Civic Square, 1900 N. Civic Square, Goodyear, free admission,
MONDAY, JUNE 26
“The Music Man,” 7 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road, Queen Creek, tickets start at $13.50, etix.com
TUESDAY, JUNE 27
Informal Mahjongg, 1 to 3 p.m., Desert Foothills Library, 38443 N. School Road, Cave Creek, free, desertfoothills.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
Medicare Made Easy, 9 to 10 a.m., One Medical Seniors, 3137 W. Indian School Road, Phoenix, free, eventbrite.com
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
Tuck and Patti, 7:30 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $44.50, mim.org
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
Two-Hour Photography Tour of Phoenix Botanical Garden, 8:30 a.m., Phoenix Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, $145, dbg.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.