Calendar of Events: June

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies, 12:40 p.m., Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, see website for pricing, dbacks.com

 

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

WHAM Paint Night, 6 to 8 p.m., WHAM Community Center, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise, $25 nonmembers, $15 members, wham-art.org

 

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

West Valley STEM Club, 11:30 a.m., Grandview Terrace, 14515 W. Granite Valley Drive, Sun City West, reservations required, 623-826-0101. Features lunch and a technical presentation by Gary Graunke, former president of the Oregon Electric Vehicle Association.  

 

Al Di Meola, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $49.50, mim.org

 

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

Al Di Meola, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $49.50, mim.org

 

MONDAY, JUNE 5

Senior Connections, 1 p.m., Georgia T. Lord Library, 1900 N. Civic Square, Goodyear, free, maricopacountyreads.org

Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $49.50, mim.org

 

Senior Market Day, 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center, 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive, Cave Creek, free, foothillsfoodbank.com

 

Virtual Reality Experience for Seniors, 1 to 2 p.m., Chandler Public Library, 22 S. Delaware Street, Chandler, free,

maricopacountyreads.org

 

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

Gentle Tai Chi Sequences, 1 to 1:55 p.m. Tuesdays, Kaleidoscope Dance, 2848 S. Carriage Lane, Mesa, $14, $48 for four classes, 602-345-0496, trudy@taichitrudy.com, taichitrudy.com

 

Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $49.50, mim.org

 

Exercise for Balance and Fall Prevention, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., One Medical Senior Sun Lakes, 4960 S. Alma School Road, Suite 18, Chandler, free, eventbrite.com

 

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $49.50, mim.org

 

Janet Jackson, 7:45 p.m., Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Avenue, Phoenix, visit website for ticket information, livenation.com

 

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Medicare Made Easy, 11 a.m. to noon, One Medical Seniors Meeker, 13940 W. Meeker Boulevard, Sun City West, free, eventbrite.com

 

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Coffee Talk for People with Parkinson’s and Care Partners, 10 to 11 a.m., Sun Health Research Institute, 10515 W. Santa Fe Drive, Sun City, free, 623-832-8786, bannerhealth.com

 

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

“The Vibrating Glove: An Exciting Alternative for Parkinson’s,” 9 a.m. to noon, Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Drive, Fountain Hills, free, mdfa.us. The Movement Disorders Foundation of Arizona hosts the seminar with Dr. Peter A. Tass and Dr. Virgilio Gerald H. Evidente.

 

Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $38.50, mim.org

 

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $38.50, mim.org

 

Arizona Wedding Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third Street, Phoenix, $11,

arizonaweddingshowjune.com

 

MONDAY, JUNE 12

Sun Lakes Democratic Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Sun Lakes Country Club’s Navajo Room, 25061 E. Sun Lakes Boulevard North, Sun Lakes, free, ld13dems.org. Riann Balch, senior community development and resource manager for the city of Chandler, and Leslie Lschokke, individual giving manager, Central Arizona Shelter Services, will talk.

 

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

“Pnin” by Vladimir Nabokov, Hosted by Lauren, 7 to 9 p.m., virtual, free, meetup.com

 

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

Celebrate Flag Day!

 

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Junior Brown, 7:30 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $38.50, mim.org

 

Arizona World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Conference, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Desert Willow Conference Center, 4340 E. Cotton Center Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $90, eventbrite.com

 

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

SW Art Glass Meetup, 5:45 to 8:15 p.m., SW Art Glass, 2036 E. Thomas Road, Suite 1, Phoenix, free, swartglass.com

 

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Peabo Bryson, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $49.50, mim.org

 

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third Sunday Open Mic Hosted by Clyde and Lola Jorgensen, 2 to 4 p.m., Recreation Hall of Litchfield Park, First Baptist Church, 601 E. Plaza Circle, Litchfield Park, free, lolahickert@gmail.com

 

Peabo Bryson, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $49.50, mim.org

 

MONDAY, JUNE 19

Senior Connections, 1 p.m., Georgia T. Lord Library, 1900 N. Civic Square, Goodyear, free, maricopacountyreads.org

 

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

Earth Wind and Fire, 7:30 p.m., Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, tickets start at $39.50, livenation.com

 

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

Django Festival Allstars, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $49.50, mim.org

 

An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash, 7:30 p.m., Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix, tickets start at $36, celebritytheatre.com

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

Naturally 7, 7:30 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $44.50, mim.org

 

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Rock the Lounge at Aunt Chilada’s, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Aunt Chilada’s Squaw Peak, 7330 N. Dreamy Draw Drive, Phoenix, free, auntchiladas.com

 

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Arrowhead Farmers Market, 8 to 11 a.m., Arrowhead Mall, 700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, free admission

 

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Goodyear Night Market, 5 to 9 p.m., Goodyear Civic Square, 1900 N. Civic Square, Goodyear, free admission,

goodyearaz.gov

 

MONDAY, JUNE 26

“The Music Man,” 7 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road, Queen Creek, tickets start at $13.50, etix.com

 

 

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

Informal Mahjongg, 1 to 3 p.m., Desert Foothills Library, 38443 N. School Road, Cave Creek, free, desertfoothills.

librarycalendar.com

 

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

Medicare Made Easy, 9 to 10 a.m., One Medical Seniors, 3137 W. Indian School Road, Phoenix, free, eventbrite.com

 

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

Tuck and Patti, 7:30 p.m., Musical Instrument Museum, 4825 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $44.50, mim.org

 

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Two-Hour Photography Tour of Phoenix Botanical Garden, 8:30 a.m., Phoenix Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, $145, dbg.org 