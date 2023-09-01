Entertainment Calendar: August

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1
Oil and Acrylic Painting for Beginners with Larry Charles, 9 a.m. to noon, The Holland Center, 34250 N. 60th Street, Scottsdale, $250, 480-488-1090, hollandcenter.org
Nutrition 101, 11 a.m. to noon, Optum Mesa Community Center, 6005 E. Southern Avenue, Mesa, free, optum.com
Art Workshop, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Optum Mesa Community Center, 6005 E. Southern Avenue, Mesa, free, optum.com
Game Day Mahjongg, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Free from Falls: Week One, 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2
Parkinson’s Disease Seminar, 10 to 11:30 a.m., online through Banner, 602-230-2273 or bannerhealth.com/calendar to register.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 3
The West Valley Survivors of Stroke Support Group, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the first Thursday of each month, Abrazo West Campus, 13677 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear, free, abrazohealth.com/events
Luau-Themed Farm Basket Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Game Day: Rummikub, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Wii Bowling, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
FRIDAY, AUGUST 4
Mindful Art, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Movie and Popcorn: 2009’s “Avatar,” 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5
Phoenix VIP Sports Card Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., VFW Phoenix, 804 E. Purdue Avenue, Phoenix, call for charge, 602-678-2726
SUNDAY, AUGUST 6
The Day Players: Live Music from Soaps’ Leading Men: Wally Kurth, Eric Martsolf, Brandon Barash and Carson Boatman, 1 p.m., CB Live, 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $55, cblive.com
MONDAY, AUGUST 7
Coffee and Sudoku, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Veterans Coffee Chat, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
TUESDAY, AUGUST 8
Game Day: Mahjongg, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Free from Falls: Week Two, 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9
Chair Volleyball, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Charity Crafters, 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
THURSDAY, AUGUST 10
Support Group for Family Caregivers, 10 to 11:30 a.m., second and fourth Thursday of the month, Christ Evangelical Church, 918 S. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, free, 602-274-5022, ext. 115, poulos@duetaz.org
Farm Basket Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Game Day: Yahtzee, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Wii Bowling, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
Ask an Agent, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Movie and Popcorn: 2022’s “Vengeance,” 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
Scottsdale Civic Center Movie Night, 7 to 9 p.m., Scottsdale Civic Center, 3939 N. Drinkwater Boulevard, Scottsdale, free,
scottsdaleaz.gov. Movie TBA.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley Open House, 1 to 3 p.m., Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley, 12202 N. 101st Avenue, Sun City, free admission, 623-977-3240, templebethshalomaz@gmail.com, tbsaz.org. Includes free refreshments, and a chance to meet with Rabbi Dana Evan Kaplan and temple leadership.
MONDAY, AUGUST 14
Coffee and Sudoku, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Arthritis: Living Better with Joint Pain with Village Medical, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
TUESDAY, AUGUST 15
Robber Barons: Jim Sherbert Lecture Series, 4 to 5:30 p.m., The Holland Center, 34250 N. 60th Street, Scottsdale, free, 480-488-1090, hollandcenter.org
Game Day: Mahjongg, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Free from Falls: Week Three, 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Book Chat, 2 to 3 p.m., Litchfield Park Library, 101 W. Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, free, mcldaz.org/litchfieldpark
Wine Women and Wealth, 6 to 8 p.m., Bridge Wellness Center, 4645 E. Chandler Boulevard, Suite 100, Phoenix, free, eventbrite.com
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16
Stamping and Card Making, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
THURSDAY, AUGUST 17
Farm Basket Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Game Day Rummikub, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Wii Bowling, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
FRIDAY, AUGUST 18
Bunco and Books, 2 to 3 p.m., Litchfield Park Library, 101 W. Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, free, mcldaz.org/litchfieldpark
Donovan: The Sunshine Superman Revisited w/Vincent Bruno, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sun City Branch, 16828 N. 99th Avenue, Sun City, free, mcldaz.org
Foods to Fight Inflammation, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Healthy Cooking Demo with Chef Lucille, 11 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Movie and Popcorn: 2019’s “Jexi,” 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
SATURDAY, AUGUST 19
The Herndon Brothers, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Handlebar J, 7116 Becker Lane, Scottsdale, call for charge, 480-948-0100, handlebarj.com
SUNDAY, AUGUST 20
Third Sunday Open Mic Hosted by Clyde and Lola Jorgensen, 2 to 4 p.m., Recreation Hall of Litchfield Park First Baptist Church, 601 E. Plaza Circle, Litchfield Park, free,
MONDAY, AUGUST 21
Coffee and Sudoku, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Book Club: “The Remains of the Day,” 11 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
TUESDAY, AUGUST 22
Game Day: Mahjongg, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Free from Falls: Week Four, 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23
Sleep Better, Feel Better, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Charity Crafters, 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
THURSDAY, AUGUST 24
Support Group for Family Caregivers, 10 to 11:30 a.m., second and fourth Thursday of the month, Christ Evangelical Church, 918 S. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, free, 602-274-5022, ext. 115, poulos@duetaz.org
Farm Basket Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Game Day: Yahtzee, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Wii Bowling, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
FRIDAY, AUGUST 25
Movie and Popcorn: 2022’s “The Banshees of Inisherin, 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
SATURDAY, AUGUST 26
New Image Med Spa Client Appreciation Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Image Med Spa, 15835 S. 46th Street, Suite 132, Phoenix, free admission, 480-893-2228. Open to new and existing clients; features appetizers, mimosas, raffles, and gift with purchase. All injectable on sale; RSVP required.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 27
KNIX Acoustic Summer w/Ashley McBryde, Easton Corbin, Ashley Cooke, Frank Ray and Catie Offerman, 7 p.m., Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix, tickets start at $10.25, celebritytheatre.com
MONDAY, AUGUST 28
Aretha: The Queen of Soul, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, tickets start at $52, azbroadway.org
Coffee and Sudoku, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
Loteria, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
TUESDAY, AUGUST 29
Game Day: Mahjongg, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
August Birthday Celebration, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30
Craft Corner with Christy, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com
THURSDAY, AUGUST 31
Farm Basket Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Game Day: Rummikub, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
Wii Bowling, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707,
