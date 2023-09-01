Entertainment Calendar: August

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1

Oil and Acrylic Painting for Beginners with Larry Charles, 9 a.m. to noon, The Holland Center, 34250 N. 60th Street, Scottsdale, $250, 480-488-1090, hollandcenter.org

 

Nutrition 101, 11 a.m. to noon, Optum Mesa Community Center, 6005 E. Southern Avenue, Mesa, free, optum.com

 

Art Workshop, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Optum Mesa Community Center, 6005 E. Southern Avenue, Mesa, free, optum.com

 

Game Day Mahjongg, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Free from Falls: Week One, 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

Parkinson’s Disease Seminar, 10 to 11:30 a.m., online through Banner, 602-230-2273 or bannerhealth.com/calendar to register. 

 

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

The West Valley Survivors of Stroke Support Group, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the first Thursday of each month, Abrazo West Campus, 13677 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear, free, abrazohealth.com/events

 

Luau-Themed Farm Basket Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Game Day: Rummikub, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Wii Bowling, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Mindful Art, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Movie and Popcorn: 2009’s “Avatar,” 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Phoenix VIP Sports Card Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., VFW Phoenix, 804 E. Purdue Avenue, Phoenix, call for charge, 602-678-2726

 

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

The Day Players: Live Music from Soaps’ Leading Men: Wally Kurth, Eric Martsolf, Brandon Barash and Carson Boatman, 1 p.m., CB Live, 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix, tickets start at $55, cblive.com

 

MONDAY, AUGUST 7

Coffee and Sudoku, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Veterans Coffee Chat, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

Game Day: Mahjongg, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Free from Falls: Week Two, 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

Chair Volleyball, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Charity Crafters, 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

Support Group for Family Caregivers, 10 to 11:30 a.m., second and fourth Thursday of the month, Christ Evangelical Church, 918 S. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, free, 602-274-5022, ext. 115, poulos@duetaz.org

 

Farm Basket Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Game Day: Yahtzee, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Wii Bowling, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Ask an Agent, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Movie and Popcorn: 2022’s “Vengeance,” 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Scottsdale Civic Center Movie Night, 7 to 9 p.m., Scottsdale Civic Center, 3939 N. Drinkwater Boulevard, Scottsdale, free, scottsdaleaz.gov. Movie TBA.

scottsdaleaz.gov. Movie TBA.

 

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley Open House, 1 to 3 p.m., Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley, 12202 N. 101st Avenue, Sun City, free admission, 623-977-3240, templebethshalomaz@gmail.com, tbsaz.org. Includes free refreshments, and a chance to meet with Rabbi Dana Evan Kaplan and temple leadership.

 

MONDAY, AUGUST 14

Coffee and Sudoku, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Arthritis: Living Better with Joint Pain with Village Medical, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

TUESDAY, AUGUST 15

Robber Barons: Jim Sherbert Lecture Series, 4 to 5:30 p.m., The Holland Center, 34250 N. 60th Street, Scottsdale, free, 480-488-1090, hollandcenter.org

 

Game Day: Mahjongg, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Free from Falls: Week Three, 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Book Chat, 2 to 3 p.m., Litchfield Park Library, 101 W. Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, free, mcldaz.org/litchfieldpark

 

Wine Women and Wealth, 6 to 8 p.m., Bridge Wellness Center, 4645 E. Chandler Boulevard, Suite 100, Phoenix, free, eventbrite.com

 

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16

Stamping and Card Making, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

Farm Basket Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Game Day Rummikub, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Wii Bowling, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

Bunco and Books, 2 to 3 p.m., Litchfield Park Library, 101 W. Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, free, mcldaz.org/litchfieldpark

 

Donovan: The Sunshine Superman Revisited w/Vincent Bruno, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sun City Branch, 16828 N. 99th Avenue, Sun City, free, mcldaz.org

 

Foods to Fight Inflammation, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Healthy Cooking Demo with Chef Lucille, 11 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Movie and Popcorn: 2019’s “Jexi,” 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

The Herndon Brothers, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Handlebar J, 7116 Becker Lane, Scottsdale, call for charge, 480-948-0100, handlebarj.com

 

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Third Sunday Open Mic Hosted by Clyde and Lola Jorgensen, 2 to 4 p.m., Recreation Hall of Litchfield Park First Baptist Church, 601 E. Plaza Circle, Litchfield Park, free, lolahickert@gmail.com

lolahickert@gmail.com

 

 

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

Coffee and Sudoku, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Book Club: “The Remains of the Day,” 11 a.m. to noon, Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

Game Day: Mahjongg, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Free from Falls: Week Four, 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

Sleep Better, Feel Better, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Charity Crafters, 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24

Support Group for Family Caregivers, 10 to 11:30 a.m., second and fourth Thursday of the month, Christ Evangelical Church, 918 S. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, free, 602-274-5022, ext. 115, poulos@duetaz.org

 

Farm Basket Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Game Day: Yahtzee, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Wii Bowling, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Movie and Popcorn: 2022's "The Banshees of Inisherin, 1 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

New Image Med Spa Client Appreciation Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Image Med Spa, 15835 S. 46th Street, Suite 132, Phoenix, free admission, 480-893-2228. Open to new and existing clients; features appetizers, mimosas, raffles, and gift with purchase. All injectable on sale; RSVP required. 

 

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

KNIX Acoustic Summer w/Ashley McBryde, Easton Corbin, Ashley Cooke, Frank Ray and Catie Offerman, 7 p.m., Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix, tickets start at $10.25, celebritytheatre.com

 

MONDAY, AUGUST 28

Aretha: The Queen of Soul, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, tickets start at $52, azbroadway.org

Coffee and Sudoku, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Loteria, 10 to 11 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

Game Day: Mahjongg, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

August Birthday Celebration, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30

Craft Corner with Christy, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

Farm Basket Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Game Day: Rummikub, 2 to 3 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com

 

Wii Bowling, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Humana Neighborhood Center, 5943 E. McKellips Road, Suite 106, Mesa, free, 480-325-4707, humananeighborhoodcenter.com

humananeighborhoodcenter.com 