Dear Sheri:
I am 57 years old, retired and I have just moved to Arizona, and I don’t know anyone here. I love being busy. My Realtor has shown me many home options to buy/rent, but I am worried that I won’t be as stimulated as I want to be. I love being outside, book clubs, traveling, music, exercise, happy hours and great food. I am extremely healthy and active. Any suggestions?
Sincerely,
New to Arizona
Dear New to Arizona,
Welcome to Arizona. There are so many senior living campuses all over our beautiful state. They offer all that you love and more. There are “buy-in” and rental communities. The rental communities usually have yearly contracts, some offer 60-day notices to move out so there isn’t a huge commitment. They all offer the stimulation you yearn for and the opportunity to meet new people. There are communities that have travel groups so you can travel with your new friends. Most have a robust activities program, with live music and happy hours. They have restaurant-style dining with delicious food that is prepared by chefs who work with their dining directors. It’s a great way to live life without the worries of maintenance, as they even have a maintenance director for a carefree lifestyle. They have housekeeping. Most even have transportation. This way of life offers you an opportunity to live your best life. I wish you all the best luck and enjoy all that Arizona has to offer.
Sincerely,
Sheri
Dear Sheri,
I live out of state, and so does my sister. My father lives in Arizona in a senior living community. He is an amazing dad, loving, caring person. We lost our mom three years ago, and I know he is missing her.
They had been married for 65 years. He is a highly active, young 85-year-old. He loves being on his computer. He has always been giving. We feel he is very smart but naive. He has always given others the benefit of doubt. The community called me and told me that his check bounced for his rent. I was shocked.
My parents did very well for themselves. I discussed this matter with my father. He told me he has met someone online that he believes that he is in love with. I was shocked, as I didn’t even know he knew how to meet someone online.
He explained to me that her daughter was dealing with an ex-husband in a horrible custody matter, and she needed money for an attorney. He helped her out by giving her over $100,000, since New York attorneys are expensive. His “girlfriend” would pay him back after the sale of her home in New York, as she intends on moving to Arizona to be with him.
He went on to tell me that all her money was in stocks and bonds, and she would get penalized if she took it out prematurely. Because he wanted to be with her, he agreed to give her the cash for her daughter to use for her attorney to fight for her grandchildren.
I was so shocked on so many levels I didn’t know where to start. I told him I would come down to see him and let him know that I paid his rent in his community. I updated my sister, and she was just as shocked as I was.
When my sister and I arrived in Arizona, we found out he had never met his “girlfriend” in person. We found gift cards totaling $10,000 in a drawer in his apartment. He told me he hands them out to people who are struggling. When we saw his bank statement, my sister and I cried, as he had lost all the money from the sale of his home that totaled over $300,000.
He only has his Social Security, pension and small savings left. We were so mad we could hardly see straight. My sister and I live comfortably but cannot afford to continue to pay for my father’s senior living community. What do we do?
Sincerely,
Terribly Upset!
Dear Terribly Upset,
Unfortunately, I hear this more often than I want to. Your father isn’t alone. Seniors are mostly targeted for scams. They become very vulnerable adults. They often believe the best in people, and that is why they are defrauded more often. There are two sides to his situation — an emotional side and a logical side. I will address the logical side first: Change all his passwords and phone number. Tell him you will take care of his bills, as you want to make it easier on him.
You should also have durable power of attorney on both financial and health care decisions. If he can’t afford to stay where he is currently living you will need to give notice, usually 60 days, but I would look at the lease he signed. There are wonderful senior living communities that are less expensive.
Please keep in mind that just because he doesn’t need care services now, he may need them later. Try for a lower rent. These campuses offer wonderful activities, meals prepared by chefs, and so much more.
Now for the emotional side. It is obvious that your father is lonely. Talk to the activities director for activities that would help him meet others in a healthy way. With his financial picture secure and him in a place he can now afford, let him have his power back to make healthy decisions within the boundaries you have set. Also, I strongly recommend a grief support group as that couldn’t hurt and, most of all, forgive him. He is a victim of fraud. I wish you and your family the best.
Sincerely,
Sheri