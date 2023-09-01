Capturing The Crown: New Ms. Senior Arizona queen is ‘unforgettable’

For Christina Robinette, her Ms. Senior Arizona win is for seniors all over the state as much as it is for her.
The Kingman resident, 60, captured the 2023 crown after competing in the 34th annual Ms. Senior Arizona Pageant June 10 at Palm Ridge Recreational Center in Sun City. Robinette is excited to serve her fellow seniors and carry on the legacies of the women before her.
“I believe that my reign, this is the beginning of a new era for the Ms. Senior Arizona Pageant. We have a brand-new director, we have a freshly turned 60-year-old queen,” she says.
“Having this title is a platform to represent the seniors of Arizona, to tackle some of the issues on a daily basis that these seniors go through, to be able to bring a little bit of joy and light to their lives with the appearances. And hopefully (I will) go on and bring the title home for Arizona from the national (pageant).”
Produced by the Arizona Cameo Club of former pageant contestants, Ms. Senior Arizona reflects its parent organization, Ms. Senior America Inc., and strives to highlight and honor women who have reached the “age of elegance.”
With “Unforgettable” as this year’s theme, Robinette and 14 other Arizona women aged 60 and over displayed their character and skills in interviews, speeches about their life philosophies, evening gown modeling and showcases of their talents, such as singing, dancing and acting.
Performing a tap dancing musical comedy based on a piece from “A Christmas Story,” Robinette took the title to become not only the first queen from Kingman, but the first entrant to hail from the city.
Robinette says her win is “a dream come true,” as capturing a Ms. Senior crown had been a goal of hers for nearly 30 years.
She was inspired when reading a magazine story about a Ms. Senior Nevada winner while at a restaurant when she was in her early 30s, thinking it was “the neatest thing she had ever seen.”
From then on, she wanted to win the title in honor of her mother and grandmother, both of whom died at young ages.
“My mother used to always tell me that I could be Miss America. I think she forgot to leave out the senior part,” Robinette says with a laugh.
A wife with a stepson and two step-grandchildren, Robinette’s family, friends and community are “over the moon” about her win.
“I had all the love and strength and support surrounding me as I went into this competition,” she says.
Although thrilled for her big accomplishment, Robinette explains the Ms. Senior Arizona title is not about what it can do for her — it’s about what she can do for the title.
During her reign, she looks forward to traveling the four corners of the state to grow the competition, as well as making appearances and participating in speaking engagements to organizations and groups that can empower seniors.
“Giving back to the community means making myself readily available for the seniors and what the needs are in the community,” Robinette says. “So much of that is through being able to do these appearances and to be able to have a platform to stand and to open the doors for changes that these seniors need.”
“I want to be able to embrace this title for everything it’s worth,” she adds. “This is not a beauty pageant, and I can’t stress that enough. It’s about inner beauty, it’s about as a senior what we’ve learned through this walk called life, this journey that we’ve been on and being able to bring that to this title to better somebody else’s life.”
Describing herself as a “working queen,” Robinette lives “exactly what this whole title and platform is about” every day.
The 10-year Kingman resident is the executive director of Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, the city’s only senior center. While the center is technically for ages 18 and older, Robinette says about 90% of the individuals they receive are seniors.
Robinette has only been in the position for two years, having stumbled upon the opportunity during the pandemic. With experience in business and a caregiver certification, she says “it all melded so beautifully together.”
Upon working at the center, her personal platform is not to grow older, but to “grow bolder.”
“I have seniors of every age, all the way up to 100 years old at my center. And what I see is that a lot of times, these are the people that have the most ability, the most knowledge, the most guidance, but they shrink back. They don’t want to share that,” Robinette says. “So I’m trying to get people to be a little bit bolder, to speak out, to make a difference, not only in the senior community, but in the world in general.”
Before this chapter of her life, the Cleveland native worked in the entertainment industry as a performer and teacher. She has nearly 60 years of dance experience and an extensive career in performing arts — her love of musical theater, in particular, took her to stages all over the country for several decades.
Alongside her professional performing background, Robinette had a 15-year side-gig as Mattel’s Barbie. In her 20s and 30s, she participated in a range of the brand’s events, from Macy’s parades, toy fairs, speaking engagements and store openings.
“I also went through Cleveland State University and Ohio School of Broadcasting, so my background is communications and broadcasting,” she says, adding that she is involved in her church community and loves trips to the mountains with her beloved American Eskimo, Romeo.
Naturally, her career experiences fit seamlessly for her run for the Ms. Senior Arizona crown.
“One of the things I told the judges is, ‘This is authentically who I am. This is what I do and live on a daily basis,’” she says. “So it’s like breathing for me to be able to bring this to the title.”
Vying for the crown was an unforgettable experience for Robinette.
“It was fun,” she says. “We really had a great sisterhood, I would say, and supported each other, lifted each other up, prayed with each other and even cried with each other.”
Although her journey to the pageant may be over, her chapter as the queen is just beginning.
She will go on to represent Arizona in the Ms. Senior America Pageant this October in Atlantic City. She says placing in the top 10 would “just be icing on the cake.”
“I feel strong, because my life skills have prepared me well for that national pageant, and I’m 200% comfortable in my skin. I’m remembering my ‘why’ and who I am,” she says.
“Arizona has never ever taken the national title (in) 33 years. So I’m giggling about this because I’m going to give it a heck of a run at the nationals, and I would love to bring home the first national title for Arizona.”
