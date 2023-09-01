First Class Care: Cave Creek man dedicates career to burn patients

Dr. Kevin Foster, renowned burn surgeon and director of the Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health, has dedicated his career to providing first-class care to those in need.
With more than 25 years of experience, the 61-year-old Cave Creek resident is considered one of the preeminent burn specialists in the nation. He’s saved countless lives through his work.
From innovative treatments to pioneering medical research, he has proven to be an invaluable asset to the medical community. He’s also become the face of the Arizona Burn Center, one of the busiest burn centers in the country.
Hired by Valleywise Health in 1999, Foster never believed he would still be there in 2023. Ask anyone in the industry, it’s not common for a doctor to stay in one spot for that long, let alone at the first job after years of medical training.
Foster cited the freedom he has been given to organize his own team and the support Valleywise Health provides him as the main reasons he has stayed there.
“We tend to hang on to our staff for quite a while. They like being a member of this team and where we work,” Foster said. “Everybody on our team could go someplace else and make more money, but they choose to stay here because they believe in the work we’re doing.”
As Arizona’s only nationally verified burn center, and one that services much of the Southwest, the Arizona Burn Center treats injuries related to flames, chemicals, electrical injuries and scalds. The Arizona Burn Center also provides treatment for complicated skin infections and disorders, such as necrotizing fasciitis, commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria.
“I get to take care of people when they are at their absolute worst,” Foster said. “A big burn injury is the worst thing that’s going to happen to any person in their lifetime, and we get to take care of these people and make them better.”
According to Foster, even through numerous administration changes at Valleywise Health, he has always been supported.
“They have always said to the burn care team, ‘You do what you need to do to take care of patients, and we’ll figure out how to pay for it.’ And that’s still our method of operation here. That’s never changed,” Foster said. “There are very few places in the Western world where you get to practice medicine like that.”
As many would imagine, the combination of top-notch resources and a team that genuinely cares about their work results in some of the best care in the country. According to Valleywise Health, the Arizona Burn Center treats more than 8,000 burn injuries a year and provides critically injured patients a greater than 98% survival rate, one of the highest rates in the nation.
Exploring new paths
Throughout his time at Valleywise, Foster and his team have helped pioneer new advancements through several research and clinical trials. One that they participated in that has brought significant change to the burn care industry is a spray-on-skin product created by ReCell.
Foster saw a presentation on the product by ReCell about 15 years ago, and he knew then and there that it could help make significant strides in the industry. The product’s original purpose was to treat severe burns, but Foster and the team saw the opportunity for broader use.
A special clinical trial at Valleywise Health was cleared for use on a couple who had sustained burns to 60% of their bodies. In this trial, they saw the product have success when treating less severe burns. This study ultimately propelled FDA approval of the product.
