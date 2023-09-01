What’s Cooking?: Peppermint patty brownies

You know this scenario. You’re invited to someone’s house for a get-together. You flip over a dish they’ve prepared for you. You beg for the recipe and cross your fingers that they are willing to share it with you.
That’s how I got this treasured treat from a friend’s family recipe archive. The dinner they prepared was delicious, but this dessert was over the top! (How I love it when people share and don’t mind at all if you pass it along.)
So, I think you should rescue this recipe and make it your own! (Oh, and I’ve thrown in a recipe for homemade vanilla ice cream just for grins!)
Ingredients
For the peppermint patty brownies
• 1 1/2 cups butter, softened
• 3 cups sugar
• 5 large eggs
• 1 tablespoon vanilla
• 2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 cup baking cocoa
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 12 ounces chocolate-covered
peppermint patties
For the fudge frosting
• 12 tablespoons butter at room
temperature
• 4 cups powdered sugar (more as
needed)
• 1 cup Hershey’s cocoa powder
• 1 teaspoon instant espresso powder
• 1 1/2 cups heavy cream (more as
needed)
• 2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste or
vanilla extract
For the vanilla ice cream
• 2 cups heavy cream
• 1 cup whole milk
• 2 tablespoons pure vanilla bean paste
or vanilla extract
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup whole milk
• 2 tablespoons pure vanilla bean paste
or vanilla extract
• 1 cup granulated sugar
Directions
For the peppermint patty brownies
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine the dry ingredients; add to creamed mixture and mix well. Spread two-thirds of the batter in a greased 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Arrange peppermint patties over top. Spread remaining batter over patties. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until edges begin to pull away from sides of pan and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely and cut into bars.
For the fudge frosting
In the bowl of a stand mixer, add butter and beat to soften. Add powdered sugar, cocoa powder and espresso powder alternately with heavy cream. Blend well. Add vanilla and continue to mix to achieve spreading consistency. If too runny, add more powdered sugar. If too thick, add more heavy cream, a teaspoon at a time.
For the vanilla ice cream
Using a blender, electric beaters or whisk, blend the milk, sugar and salt together until the sugar has dissolved. Stir in the heavy cream and vanilla. Blend or whisk to fully incorporate. Pour the mixture into the frozen freezer bowl of an electric ice cream maker and let run until ice cream is thick. (This generally takes about 25 minutes.) Spoon the mixture out of the ice cream maker and scoop into a bowl. Freeze until ready to serve. (Ice cream will set up and harden in about 2 hours.) This recipe makes about 1 quart of ice cream.
