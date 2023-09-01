Hidden Healing: Doctors OK cannabis use, so why are patients still hiding it?

Raul Molina likes talking to his customers. Particularly in the mornings between 8 and 10, when Mint Cannabis stores offer a senior discount to cater to older buyers, who Molina says tend to be “morning shoppers.”
In the seven years since Molina cofounded the chain of dispensaries (which now has five locations around Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa, with plans to expand soon to Tucson), Molina says he’s learned two things about cannabis consumers over 50: For starters, they’re the ones often seeking serious pain relief and looking for a more professional buying experience. Secondly, many of them feel they can’t talk about weed with their physicians.
So instead, they talk to Molina.
“I was working behind the counter a while back, and this older gentleman came in and started telling me his story,” says the affable 52-year-old entrepreneur, who immigrated from Mexico to Arizona in 1991 and worked a wide variety of jobs before getting in on the ground floor of the Arizona dispensary business in early 2016.
“He told me he was taking about 14 different types of medicine on a daily basis. And every night when he got off work, he was so anxious to get home because his medicine was calling him, you know?
“He went on to tell me that he was at a party four months ago and a friend handed him a vape pen,” he continues, referring to the atomizer device popular among those using marijuana for medical purposes. “At first he was hesitant, but then he said that he felt so much better after trying it that he went out and got certified for a medical marijuana card.”
After a few weeks of using the vape pen, the customer told Molina he opened his medicine cabinet and noticed he hadn’t been taking a lot of his pills. “So, he grabbed up all his medicine bottles, took them to his doctor and said, ‘Doc, I’ve been taking a few of these, but I haven’t been taking the rest. Can you run a battery of tests? ‘Cause I actually feel great and I’m not taking all my medicine!’”
The doctor asked him what he’d been doing different, and he sheepishly confessed he’d started consuming cannabis. To the patient’s surprise, the doctor agreed to monitor his health while he continued on the cannabis, and, in the end, he decided to take him off of seven of the pharmaceutical prescriptions he’d been taking regularly.
Molina says he’d like to see more cannabis users open up with their doctors like that, but says there’s still a stigma around marijuana use — even for medicinal purposes — that continues to impact its potential usefulness in treating ailments, particularly those that affect older adults.
“I always suggest to people that they should be honest with their physician and tell ‘em exactly what they’re doing so they can get the best results,” he says. “Often, a hybrid of cannabis and some pharmaceuticals will probably get them to the finish line of good health quicker than just either one by itself.”
Growing acceptance
A majority of doctors — 76% — now approve of the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes, according to the results of a new survey published in the New England Journal of Medicine in late May. Doctors cited the top medical reasons for prescribing marijuana as treating anxiety, insomnia, chronic pain and depression, particularly for patients in danger of overusing prescription narcotics and painkillers.
Still, many people who are attempting to self-medicate with marijuana are hesitant to communicate with medical providers about their use. A 2017 study on patient perception of physician attitudes in the United States by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, found only 32% of participants felt their doctor was supportive of their medical marijuana use, and 33% did not even inform their doctors they were using it at all. More recently, a 2022 study in the United Kingdom, where registered doctors have been allowed to prescribe cannabis-based medicinal products for therapeutic use since 2018, found less than 38% of participants felt health care professionals were approving of their treatment.
This skittishness often results in patients not disclosing their cannabis use to health care providers, placing themselves at risk of negative interactions with other medications they may be taking, as well as robbing them of the potential benefits from getting off some of the pharmaceutical drugs they may be currently taking for conditions cannabis may help.
“The main problem is that the doctors know nothing about cannabis,” says Dr. Peter Grinspoon, a primary care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and an instructor at Harvard Medical School who’s also the author of the recently published book, “Seeing Through the Smoke: A Cannabis Specialist Untangles the Truth About Marijuana.” “It’s generally not taught in medical school.”
Research backs up Grinspoon’s claim. A national survey of U.S. medical school curriculum deans conducted in 2017 by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, revealed the majority of deans (66.7%) reported their graduates were not at all prepared to prescribe medical marijuana, and 25% reported their graduates were not at all prepared to answer questions about it. Additionally, a query of the Association of American Medical Colleges’ curriculum database found only 9% of medical school curriculums contained any content on medical marijuana.
Certainly, much has changed in the six years since that most recent available data — 85% of U.S. pharmacy schools had some content on medical cannabis available in their curriculum by 2021, according to a study in the Journal of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy. But medical schools, at best, are still playing catch-up to the rapid growth in medical marijuana use.
Where physicians are learning about the health benefits of cannabis is primarily through their patients.
“The patients have been leading and the doctors have been following, which is what’s been really interesting,” Grinspoon says.
“Doctors are hearing success stories from their patients, and so what a doctor thinks about cannabis is a little bit dependent on their vantage point. Like, it’s hard to find an oncologist that’s against medical marijuana, because they see it helping their patients so much. About 90% of them support it. Whereas on the other extreme, the pediatric psychiatrists see the rare but very tragic cases of cannabis destabilizing a young adult and worsening their psychosis, and so they tend to be very much against it. So, I think some of it depends on your field of specialty.”
A big reason why physicians shy away from prescribing cannabis — and why patients are hesitant to admit they use it — is because the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) still classifies cannabis as a Schedule 1 drug, which puts it in the same legal and regulatory category as heroin, LSD, mescaline and ecstasy. By definition, Schedule 1 drugs are those that are considered to have no substantiated medical value, a high potential for abuse and the potential to create dependence.
Dispensary owners, especially, are hopinclude post-traumatic stress disorder and autism spectrum disorder, and also lower the cost of the treatment. At press time, the bill has already received approval from the Health and Human Services Committee and is expected to be signed into law.
“One of the things that the bill proposes is the reduction of medical marijuana card costs to $50 (down from the current fee of $150) with renewals every two years, and a 100% waiver of medical marijuana card costs to veterans,” she says. “That would have a huge positive impact on the medical marijuana program.”
The change could potentially reverse the steady decline in sales Arizona’s medical cannabis industry has been experiencing since state-licensed sales of recreational cannabis launched in January 2021. By late 2022, medical marijuana sales in Arizona were at $31 million, while recreational sales were close to $74 million.
In the meantime, pro-cannabis physicians like Grinspoon are hoping more doctors will begin listening to their patients about their use of the plant and patients will, in turn, feel safe about initiating discussions.
“Doctors have to do a much better job of creating a climate where patients feel comfortable not just talking about their cannabis use, but talking about all drug use without feeling judged or stigmatized,” he says.
“Even if you’re against cannabis, you need to be able to talk to your patients about it. I’m against cigarettes, but I can talk very comfortably to my patients about tobacco without making them feel bad, and doctors have to learn to do that with cannabis and other drugs.”
Grinspoon falls back on a lesson he learned from his father, the late Dr. Lester Grinspoon, a psychiatrist and activist for drug policy reform who risked his tenure at Harvard Medical School by challenging laws and beliefs about marijuana long before it was fashionable.
“He always used to say, ‘In the absence of definitive data, we could do something very radical that doctors used to do a long time ago: listen to and trust our patients,’” Grinspoon says. “It’s all about better communication.”
