Hidden Healing: Doctors OK cannabis use, so why are patients still hiding it?

(left) “Doctors are hearing success stories from their patients, and so what a doctor thinks about cannabis is a little bit dependent on their vantage point,” says Dr. Peter Grinspoon, a primary care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and an instructor at Harvard Medical School. (Dr. Peter Grinspoon/Submitted) (Right) “Right now, it is still a Schedule 1 substance, and I truly believe that looking at other options for scheduling marijuana will be really helpful not only to the industry, but for patients and doctors,” says Adriana Tysenn-Asnani, co-owner of Tucson’s Downtown Dispensary and D2.(Downtown Dispensary/D2/Submitted)