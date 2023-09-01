News Briefs

Sun Lakes Democratic Club to host monthly meeting
Once a month, the Sun Lakes Democratic Club provides opportunities to learn about today’s issues, get involved in the community, and meet candidates and like-minded people.
July’s meeting will feature a group of guest speakers, including Maricopa County Young Democrats’ Ricardo Serna, who will discuss engaging youth in the voting process. Lisa Calderon of Save Our Schools will also be present to talk about the ESA Voucher issue and how it is expected to impact Arizona’s fiscal health.
Jennifer Pawlik, LD13 Arizona House representative, will round out the evening with an update on activities in the Legislature and take questions from attendees.
The event will open with a social hour at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, in the Navajo Room at the Sun Lakes Country Club at 25601 N. Sun Lakes Boulevard, Sun Lakes.
Benevilla supporting seniors in 65-hour online giving event
Nonprofit human services agency Benevilla will participate in Home Instead Charities’ Eighth Annual GIVE65 event this month.
The campaign is an effort to inspire nationwide giving on a greater scale and is the first and only online fundraising platform exclusively devoted to supporting nonprofits in raising money for programs and services helping aging adults live with independence and dignity.
This year’s event is set to begin 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, and will run until 11 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
Benevilla is eligible for up to $5,000 in matching grants, and additional financial rewards are available to the agency that raises the most money or receives the most unique donors.
Matching grants are determined on a first-donate, first-matched basis, so it is requested that people donate the morning of July 11 to give Benevilla the best chance at financial awards.
Through the event, Benevilla will raise funds for its Home Services program — which provides free volunteer assisted services — to help older adults and those with disabilities in the West Valley remain independent and live in their homes for as long as possible.
Benevilla relies on the financial support of the community to provide services and programs to the growing senior population.
The nonprofit invites those who want to support their mission to visit its GIVE65 fundraising site at give65.org/benevilla. For more information, call Benevilla Donor Relations at 623-584-4999.
Phoenix Sky Harbor workshop helps travelers with dementia
Many people are making travel plans for the end of the year and upcoming holiday season, and for those who have dementia, thinking about travel or planning a getaway can be overwhelming.
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport adopted a dementia-friendly initiative in 2021, which includes special programming for individuals traveling with dementia.
This month, the Phoenix Sky Harbor customer service team will host a workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, to help passengers with dementia, their families and care providers plan and learn how to navigate a busy airport.
The Dementia Friendly Air Travel Workshop will bring together representatives from the airport, airlines and TSA to provide information and tips, as well as answer questions from family members of those with dementia and care providers.
“Feeling overwhelmed and not knowing the resources available to help from the curb, through the airport and to the reserved seat on the plane can make it easy to see how many see traveling as a stressful and scary situation,” said Misty Cisneros-Contreras, Phoenix Sky Harbor’s superintendent of customer service.
“Being prepared can make the experience less intimidating for both care providers and their loved ones. We are excited that our Dementia Friendly Air Travel Workshop adds another layer to the programming already offered to ensure these unique customers have a positive traveling experience.”
To register or learn more about the workshop, email the airport at
skyharbor@phoenix.gov and include in the subject line “Dementia Friendly Air Travel Workshop Registration.” Seating is limited.
Sun Health Foundation plans annual 5K for September
Sun Health Foundation is inviting Valley residents to walk or run in support of the health of the important women in our lives.
The foundation is hosting its Fourth Annual 5K for Women’s Health on Sunday, September 24, to benefit diabetes prevention education through Sun Health Wellness.
Registration and check-in begins at 6:30 a.m. at Surprise Stadium, located at 15930 N. Bullard Avenue. Rain or shine, the route will take racers around Surprise Community Park, the tennis complex and city hall.
Individuals and teams of all ages are welcome to participate, including those with strollers, wheelchairs and wagons.
For those who can’t make it to the race in person, the foundation is even offering a virtual option allowing them to go to the gym or hop on a treadmill at home and go at their own pace.
Early registration starts at $30 per person and remains open until August 31. Racer amenities include a T-shirt and finisher’s medal for all participants, pre- and post-race refreshments, real-time results and photos, and awards for the top three finishers in all age groups.
To register, visit sunhealthfoundation.org/5k or contact Joyce Wilt at 623-471-8508 or joyce.wilt@sunhealth.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
Law enforcement disrupts
networks used to transfer
fraud proceeds
Arizona federal, state and local law enforcement have spent the past three months taking part in a national campaign to disrupt networks used by foreign fraudsters who acquire money through numerous schemes.
The campaign addressed conduct by “money mules,” individuals who provide critical services to fraudsters by obtaining money from victims and forwarding the proceeds to perpetrators, who are often based overseas.
Law enforcement in Arizona took about 52 disruption actions against individuals who enabled a range of fraud schemes. These included targeting consumers, like romance and lottery schemes.
Agencies that participated in these disruption actions served letters on the “money mules,” warning them that they are transferring illicit proceeds and facilitating fraud.
Law enforcement around the United States took over 4,000 disruption actions against individuals responsible for these activities during this same time period.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office, as well as its federal and state law enforcement partners, also conducted outreach events to spread awareness to the public about scams and how fraudsters recruit and use people to obtain and transfer fraudulent money.
These agencies urge consumers to look for signs that someone is trying to recruit them to acquire and transmit fraud proceeds. Do not agree to take money or checks mailed to you or sent to your bank account for someone you have met over the phone or online; and do not open bank or cryptocurrency accounts at the request or direction of someone else.
To persuade you to help, fraudsters will lie and may tell you various false stories. This could be saying that they are trying to help you get a lottery prize; need money for a fake emergency; initiate a purported romantic relationship; or offer a pretend job, charitable effort or business venture opportunity.
For more information about the Department of Justice’s Elder Fraud Initiative, visit justice.gov/elderjustice. Those who have been a victim of financial fraud or know someone who has been a victim can receive help by calling the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311).
