Born in 1817, Henry David Thoreau is considered the world’s first ecologist.
More than 200 years later, fans may follow in his footsteps at Walden Pond in Concord, Massachusetts, and try to understand mother nature’s thrall that drove much of his life.
Starting in his 27th year, Thoreau lived for two years, two months and two days in a tiny, single-room cabin in the woods surrounding the now famous kettle hole. The land on the edge of town belonged to his friend, essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson, who lent it to him.
Thoreau, who never married, observed “that man is the richest whose pleasures are the cheapest.”
Accordingly, he spent about $28 to assemble the house with white pine boards from a dismantled workman’s shanty. No mortgage was necessary. He furnished it with a bed, table, a little green desk with a lock that subsequently became famous, and three chairs — “one for solitude, two for friendship and three for society.”
Thoreau was obsessed with the minutiae of the natural world and saw great beauty in it. During his promenades — and while on his boat — he also demonstrated a scientific bent and carried a pencil and notebook to record his observations. The budding of a flower, a colony of industrious ants, the call of a bird, a particular species of fish and the presence of animal tracks; nothing was deemed too small. He also noted the larger seasonal changes such as the breakup of ice in the spring, the roaring winds and the depth of snow in the winter.
Back in the cabin, Thoreau turned life into literature. At his little green desk, he journaled his findings. His work was cerebral, and the patterns that emerged helped him see the world as interconnected systems, a view that has come to be called ecology.
One of the best ways to appreciate the naturalist is to visit the area of his “experiment in living deliberately,” now preserved by Massachusetts as the 300-acre Walden Pond State Reservation.
The first stop is the tall-timbered Visitor Center, which is an attraction by itself.
A long, curved wooden ramp leads to a deck that provides access to the center, which, in a happy design, is nestled in the surrounding New England foliage.
Designed by Maryann Thompson Architects in 2016, the building does not use fossil fuel. In winter, modern triple-pane windows and super insulation keep the heat in. In summer, these same windows, helped by ceiling fans, allow natural ventilation and light, reducing the need for air-conditioning and artificial lighting.
The economy and practicality would have pleased Thoreau immensely.
It is the perfect setting to run a film, host gallery exhibits and present programs for all ages to learn about the naturalist and his time.
Outside, by the main parking lot, there is a much-photographed replica of Thoreau’s chimneyed house. A quick peek within shows its simple furnishings sans distraction.
Nearby, also, is a statue of his likeness.
The trail leading to the house site is called the Pond Path. The 1.7-mile dirt path loops around Walden Pond with a green fringe of grasses, shrubs and trees. It is flanked by the water to the left and a wooded hillside to the right, with barbed wire fences on either side. It is meant for walking and perfect for observing nature, but running is not allowed and pets are unwelcome.
On a late spring afternoon, a cool breeze blew and a hawk soared high above. The path offered dappled sunlight, the water flowed vigorously in shades of aqua and the soft rushing of wild critters in the woods combined to apply nature’s balm on the human soul.
Could it have changed much from the mid-1800s? It is no wonder Thoreau was in bliss here, at least in the spring.
A few boaters rowed placidly and an athlete in a wetsuit glided past, with rhythmic movements and strong leg kicks. Nature had unknowingly created two picturesque coves for selfie backdrops.
A philosopher, naturalist, writer, abolitionist, Transcendentalist, surveyor, pencil maker and teacher, Thoreau was a man of many skills.
His survey of Walden Pond accurately figured that the deepest point was 102 feet.
At the cabin, he wrote his first book, “A Week on the Concord and Merrimack Rivers,” about a boat trip he took with his younger brother, John. Thoreau was deeply affected by his brother’s passing three years earlier.
He also collected hundreds of pages of research for his second book: Published in 1854, “Walden; or, Life in the Woods” is considered his signature work. His prose is pure poetry.
Thoreau protested slavery by not paying his taxes to the government, and for this act, he was jailed for one night on July 23, 1846. He wrote an essay titled “Civil Disobedience” on the ethical conduct of life, which inspired Mahatma Gandhi, Leo Tolstoy, Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela.
The Concordian did not travel widely, but he read avidly, including 44 volumes of Hindu texts in translation that a friend had shipped from England. He was particularly impressed by the workings in the “Bhagavad Gita,” a sacred book of Hinduism that translates to “Song of God.”
This introduction to Eastern thought hit a chord. Modern scholars hear echoes of the Buddha in Thoreau’s philosophizing.
Rather than “lead lives of quiet desperation,” in search of material things, he wanted man to reconnect with nature, live simply and independently and regain spiritual balance.
Today, hordes of people leave their rat races, at least temporarily, to come to Walden Pond. They travel not just to connect with nature, but because they are curious to see where Thoreau lived out his experiment. Some, entranced by his experience in solitude, also find their own Walden and live in his footsteps.
Most fans are content to just walk in them.
After half a mile of walking aided by granite markers, the house site appears in a clearing in the woods.
The footprint of Thoreau’s cabin is marked by short granite posts. It was located in 1945 by an architect who had dug for three months.
The house, when it stood, looked out toward the shimmering pond. Majestic pine, maple and birch trees cast afternoon shadows and provide a carpet of leaves underfoot. It is serene to sit under the canopy and meditate.
A pile of rocks, some formed into artistic cairns, is nearby. Lifelong friend Bronson Alcott started the tradition. Thoreau did not travel much, but pilgrims from around the world leave a stone — or take one — to honor him.
At the foot of the rock pile is a sign board with these entrancing words from “Walden”:
“I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.”