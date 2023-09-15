Every few weeks, the Federal Trade Commission announces action against a company that lies to dupe consumers or investors.
Fraudulent real estate marketers, crypto scammers, fake addiction cures, even a mattress company that falsely claimed its queens and kings were “proudly made with 100% USA-made premium quality materials.”
If businesses lie, they can face serious consequences. The same goes for media outlets like this one.
Over the last three decades, I’ve written thousands of newspaper columns. In all that time, I’ve never been sued for libel, slander or defamation of character. Why not? Mostly because of what my mom and dad taught me when I was about 3 — a lesson later drilled home by professors in journalism school:
Don’t lie.
Telling the truth isn’t particularly tough. So why is it our politicians can’t manage to do it? And how come political candidates and elected leaders don’t face consequences when they lie?
These aren’t partisan questions for me. Rather, it’s something I wonder about when I commit an occasional act of madness — like reading the August 21 motion to dismiss filed by lawyers for failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in an effort to kill the defamation lawsuit brought against Lake by Republican County Recorder Stephen Richer.
Richer sued Lake in June, arguing that she lied by falsely accusing him of “intentionally sabotaging the election.”
Richer’s suit specifically cites two lies: that he “intentionally printed 19-inch images on 20-inch ballots to sabotage the 2022 Arizona general election,” and that he “inserted 300,000 ‘illegal,’ ‘invalid,’ ‘phony,’ and/or ‘bogus’ early-vote ballots into the Maricopa County vote count.”
No court has found such fraud occurred. No credible evidence exists to prove these lies.
That shouldn’t matter, according to Lake’s legal team, which includes lawyers from the ASU law school First Amendment Clinic.
Their reasoning? Even if Lake couldn’t prove fraud, “she is still entitled to have an opinion and state her beliefs about what happened in the 2022 election.”
Also, she’s allowed to lie: “‘False’ speech is not at issue here, only the type of speech that ‘may well include vehement, caustic and sometimes unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials that the U.S. Supreme Court has specifically said must be protected.”
That’s right. The Supremes have ruled in multiple cases that politicians have the right to lie.
In the 2012 case U.S. vs. Alvarez, Justice Anthony Kennedy’s majority opinion cited George Orwell’s frightening novel “1984.” Kennedy wrote that prohibiting politicians from telling lies “would endorse government authority to compile a list of subjects about which false statements are punishable. That governmental power has no clear limiting principle.”
What’s the answer to liars? According to Kennedy, who retired in 2018, it’s more speech. Whenever we encounter liars, we must fight back with the truth.
“The remedy for speech that is false is speech that is true,” Kennedy wrote in Alvarez. “This is the ordinary course in a free society. The response to the unreasoned is the rational; to the uninformed, the enlightened; to the straight-out lie, the simple truth.”
That may have sounded great a decade ago, when Kennedy wrote it.
But today’s politicians — fueled by social media, partisan TV networks and an easily swayed public — have taken lying from the occasional fib in campaign ads to a form of high art. There simply isn’t enough time in the day to counter all the lies these lying liars spew.
It’s tempting to argue that “there oughta be a law.”
Of course, such laws would have to be made by the very same liars who are the problem in the first place. So don’t hold your breath.
And that, my friends, is God’s honest truth.
David Leibowitz has called the Valley home since 1995. Contact david@leibowitzsolo.com.