Promoting Healthy Minds and Bodies Organization offers wide-ranging classes for seniors

As we age, it becomes increasingly important to focus on our overall well-being, both mentally and physically. According to experts, a healthy mind and body leads to a better outlook on life, preventing depression and loss of motivation.
“When we don’t take the time for self-care, we risk losing our drive and motivation to be around others and stay active,” says Jennifer Brauner, director of the Center for Senior Enrichment at Jewish Family and Children’s Service.
“Not being physically active can also lead to difficulty moving our bodies and performing everyday activities.”
To prevent falls and foster independence, experts advise seniors to maintain habits that promote balance and core strength. This includes participating in exercise and movement classes, such as light weight-bearing exercises, chair yoga and tai chi.
“Exercising the brain is just as important as exercising the body,” Brauner says. Seniors who make decisions independently or perform tasks alone are exercising their brains, keeping them healthy and stimulated.
To assist seniors with ways to exercise both body and mind, Jewish Family and Children’s Service offers a series of classes online and in person across the Valley.
Most of the classes are free to Maricopa County seniors. To see a listing of available classes and to register, visit jfcsaz.org/
registration.
“Seniors who participate in educational classes and recreational programming enjoy a sense of accomplishment, which increases their independence, ultimately leading to better health,” Brauner adds.
“Individuals with a high sense of purpose also live longer and experience mental and physical health benefits. It’s never too late to learn a new hobby or enhance a skill one already enjoys.”
This nonprofit launched the in-person classes many years ago but shifted to virtual classes in fall 2020 as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of face-to-face activities.
Jewish Family and Children’s Service moved to an online model and found that with the flexibility of a virtual environment, class offerings could be expanded. With this new environment, Jewish Family and Children’s Service was able to offer 20 or more classes per month.
Jewish Family and Children’s Service offers a wide variety of classes touching on topics such as art, history, travel, exercise and music. Most of the classes are free, while a handful are offered for a modest fee. Some examples of upcoming classes in June include:
• Sit or Stand Ballet Series with Jennifer Cafarella Betts and Friends from Ballet Theatre of Phoenix (free of charge).
• Frank Lloyd Wright: The Chicago Years with Professor Stephen Siek, director of the Emeritus College Academy at Arizona State University (free of charge).
• Monumental Places: Arizona’s National Parks and Monuments with Gregory McNamee, an author, journalist and photographer (free of charge).
• National Gallery of Art: The Italian Renaissance with Docent, Nan Shapiro (free of charge).
• Tai Chi for Health and Wellness with Raymond Sol, the Tai Chi Guy ($45 for four one-hour sessions) at Beth El Congregation in Phoenix.
• Acting with a Script: Scene Study and Monologues with award-winning theatre artist Dolores D’Amore Goldsmith (This six-class series is in-person (two hours per class) at Beth El Congregation in Phoenix and the cost is $100).
“With the pandemic restricting social activity, these programs are crucial in keeping older folk (especially those who live alone) active, intellectually stimulated and involved with the community,” says Rod Fensom of Sun City. “Your virtual Paris tours and London tours are simply amazing. Wonderful for those of us who don’t travel much anymore.”
Overall, experts say that maintaining a healthy mind and body is key to successful aging, and seniors should prioritize self-care and engaging in meaningful activities to promote their overall well-being.
Jewish Family and Children’s Service is a nonprofit, nonsectarian 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to strengthening the community through quality behavioral health social services, and primary medical care to children, families and adults of all ages, faiths and backgrounds.
For more information visit jfcsaz.org or call Jennifer Brauner, director of the Center for Senior Enrichment, at 480-670-8073.
Jewish Family and Children’s Service classes are also available for seniors living outside of the Phoenix area for a small fee. Classes are open to all seniors regardless of faith and background.
