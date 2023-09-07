With immense gratitude and optimism for the future, we happily announce the sale of our beloved Acorn Newspapers.
It has been an absolute privilege to be a part of these vital community publications since 1988! When Jim first joined the Acorn as publisher, the paper was just a small operation running out of a trailer off Chesebro Road in Agoura Hills. We never dreamed that one day we would lead the organization on such an exciting expansion across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
In 1996, we acquired the original Acorn and enthusiastically set out to extend its reach as the leading source of hyperlocal news and information throughout the Conejo Valley and surrounding areas. Eventually, Acorn Newspapers would grow to four additional editions reaching over 130,000 households.
Running these publications for over three decades has been the most rewarding adventure we could imagine. We’ve seen incredible changes in technology, from light tables and darkrooms to digital cameras and seamless online publishing. No more mad drives to Carson with breaking news — now files are uploaded instantly.
But what hasn’t changed is the Acorn’s role as the heart of the community. We have such fond memories of meeting residents at street fairs, planning April Fools’ articles, choosing bands for Concerts in the Park, and company softball games. Oh, and who could forget those early days with kids bundled up in the office as we worked into the night to meet deadlines?
The Acorn has kept residents enthusiastically engaged with everything happening in their hometowns — from city council decisions to youth sports wins, new theater productions and exciting local businesses. We’ve loved guiding these papers and watching our amazing staff inform residents, lift community spirits and strengthen connections across this vibrant region.
Now it’s our time to pass the torch, and so the Acorn enters another exciting new chapter. We feel honored to have nurtured these beloved institutions and now entrust them to a talented new caretaker equally passionate for community journalism.
Welcome Times Media Group!
We are absolutely delighted to announce Steve Strickbine and Times Media Group as the enthusiastic new owners of Acorn Newspapers! Steve began his career as a CPA before boldly pursuing his dream of becoming a publishing entrepreneur. In 1997, he founded Valley Times in Arizona, which under his leadership has grown into Times Media Group, a thriving publisher of local papers and websites across the Southwest.
Steve shares our passion for the vital role of community journalism. With his guidance, the future of Acorn Newspapers looks incredibly bright! Our dedicated staff deserve immense credit for making the Acorn a beloved community leader over the years. We know they will continue to thrive and serve local residents under Steve’s direction.
On Thursday, September 7, 2023, we will proudly pass the torch, confident the Acorn Newspapers are in extremely capable hands. We are filled with gratitude — to our loyal readers, advertisers, employees and the communities who have let us serve you. Thank you for being part of our Acorn family!
With the deepest appreciation and best wishes, we are off to our own new beginning.
