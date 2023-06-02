Glendale Avenue runs through the heart of the city of Glendale, and throughout the years, it has picked up its own history.
What may not be common knowledge is that the deep history surrounding the street and the buildings that rest on it have played a key part in why Glendale’s community is so tight knit and close today.
“Glendale is critically important not only to the business owners in historic Downtown Glendale, but because it’s the main arterial road that brings people from all parts of the Valley and all parts of the state,” says Lorraine Zomok, president of the Historic Downtown Glendale Merchants Association and member of the Glendale Arizona Historical Society.
“It’s also our namesake. Most great downtowns have a main street to them, and Glendale Avenue is our main street.”
Glendale Avenue is not only a focal point for the community to connect but also a business hub.
Councilmember Jamie Aldama, who is a lifelong, fourth-generation resident of Glendale, has always seen Glendale Avenue as a “business hub.”
“Glendale Avenue has always hosted numerous businesses between 43rd Avenue and 47th Avenue, and 51st Avenue was the automotive dealer capital of the state; there were many Nissan dealers there,” Aldama says. “Mazda, Chevrolet and Ford, and all those dealers, were there until they moved over to Bell Road and other places.
“But Glendale Avenue is not only historical, it’s always served as a business hub for Glendale.”
One of the historical buildings that currently sits on Glendale Avenue is the Velma Teague Library.
Named after the first librarian of Glendale, Velma Teague, the Velma Teague Library has a rich history on top of its wealth of knowledge.
“In 1955, was the year Glendale had hired its first librarian: Velma Teague,” Aldama says. “So that was the inception of having a librarian serve its community.”
The Velma Teague Library, in addition, has laws that have stood the test of time.
“In the park near the library, you cannot consume alcohol in that space,” Aldama says. “When the land was donated to the city, part of the understanding was that you could not consume alcohol, so when we have events around the library, there’s no permits for alcohol; you can’t consume it.”
Despite the current Velma Teague Library not being the exact same, as it has seen renovations, its historical tie to the city will always remain.
“It’s become a staple in that community,” Aldama says. “It’s become a place where all families can learn and use resources for the greater good.”
The Beet Sugar Factory, which was originally built in 1906, is another building that has garnered its own history sitting on Glendale Avenue. It was one of the first buildings in the city.
“The Sugar Beet Factory is one building you can concentrate on, as it is historic and worthy of mentioning,” Aldama says.
“(Glendale Avenue) is our Route 66 for Glendale. And along the way, there were buildings built like the Beet Sugar Factory.
Despite no longer being open, Aldama knows how important the Sugar Beet Factory was to Glendale’s upbringing.
“Sugar Beet Factory was a big manufacturing company that brought in a lot of workers from all over the state,” Aldama says.
Aside from the historical buildings, Glendale Avenue’s culture and history is deeply linked with the festivals and parades that have been hosted throughout the years.
“We’ve always had parades that have been held on Glendale Avenue,” Aldama says. “We had parades back in the 1950s, to parades in the ’80s and ’90s that were fire prevention parades. … There’s always been activity down Glendale Avenue.”
One of the first festivities held on Glendale Avenue was the Watermelon Festival in 1949. Aldama said its initial intention was to boost the city’s economy.
“A lot of the watermelon that was brought in, it was a festival for the families to celebrate our culture, but it was also an economic driver,” he says. “It also helped people understand why our agriculture is so important to Glendale.”
Glendale Avenue, with all of the historical buildings that sit on it and events that have been held on it, has its roots ingrained in the city’s history.
“It’s where it all began more than a century ago, when those original pioneers came to Glendale to begin farming, ranching, bringing in the railway and the canal system,” Zomok says.
“Glendale remains today as a very diverse, multicultural, multi-generational community where families have existed — like my family — over 100 years, and we’ve not gone anywhere,” Aldama adds. “I grew up in Downtown Glendale. Many families still reside, and many families have contributed in many ways.”
