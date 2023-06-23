The recent launch of the Blue Zones Project in Scottsdale — an effort to help residents live better, longer lives — is the latest example of collaborative citizen initiatives to promote the health and well-being of our community.
From the temperance movement to combating a variety of diseases and conditions and finding fun ways to stay fit, Scottsdalians have an amazing track record of banding together “in sickness and in health.”
Take a look:
• Early homesteaders realized that they could learn from their Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community neighbors about healthy living and natural remedies available in the Sonoran Desert. The Rev. Judson Elliott’s wife, Minnie, came to Scottsdale suffering from an undiagnosed but serious condition. After frequent visits and treatments with new friends at SRPMIC, she was cured and lived a long and productive life.
• One of the first organized efforts to combat an unhealthful lifestyle was Scottsdale’s leadership in the temperance movement of the 1890s and early 1900s. The Anti-Saloon League of the Arizona Territory was organized here, and early residents were members of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, hosting WCTU speakers and rallies here. Some property owners in what is now Old Town put deed restrictions on their land to ban the sale of liquor. Beer, wine and alcoholic beverages were not legally sold in Scottsdale until after national Prohibition was repealed in the 1930s.
• During the U.S. involvement in World War I/Great War (1917-18), the Scottsdale Chapter of the Red Cross met regularly at the Scottsdale Grammar School (now the Scottsdale Historical Museum/Little Red Schoolhouse) to sew items for the war effort and to roll bandages. The Red Cross held box dinner socials to raise money for their efforts. The Scottsdale Women’s Union also met to roll bandages and prepare surgical dressings to send to the European battle zone. Scottsdale students collected peach and apricot pits for a government program to use the ground-up pits as filters in gas masks used in the trenches in France.
• Scottsdale was impacted by the flu pandemic of 1918-19, and neighbors helped neighbors combat the highly contagious disease. The December 29, 1918, Arizona Republican reported: “County health officers visited Scottsdale to investigate the sudden outbreak of the influenza. A placard was placed in the stores forbidding loafing and spitting.” A Scottsdale column in the Republican reported on who had the flu and who was recovering.
• The polio epidemic of the 1930s through 1950s brought many locals together to fundraise and create awareness of this dreaded disease. Scottsdale women participated in the annual Mother’s March for the March of Dimes, going door to door collecting money to further research for a cure and to support victims of polio and their care. Scottsdale area resident Elliott Roosevelt, son of the late U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who had contracted polio before becoming president, led the Father’s March Against Polio in the 1950s. The Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce Public Health & Welfare Committee held fundraisers to purchase an iron lung for polio victims. Scottsdale’s own Mrs. Cecil B. Raleigh was appointed Arizona State Adviser on Women’s Activities of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis.
• During the 1950s and 1960s, other fund- and awareness-raising drives were popular locally — Easter Seals for Crippled Children and Lung Association efforts to combat tuberculosis and other ailments.
• After it was announced that Scottsdale would be opening its first hospital, the City Hospital of Scottsdale Auxiliary formed in 1961. Dozens of local women met regularly to plan their volunteer roles in the new hospital, from patient care to fundraising for hospital equipment and assistance with public health programs. In fact, the auxiliary helped distribute the new Sabin polio vaccine in 1961 at clinics held at Scottsdale-area schools. In addition to adult volunteers, which expanded to include men, the auxiliary included candy stripers, high school-aged girls (and later boys) who served in helpful roles throughout City Hospital of Scottsdale/Scottsdale Baptist Hospital/Scottsdale Memorial Hospital — the evolution of the facility on Osborn Road. In 1967, auxilians began parking cars at Scottsdale Stadium Spring Training games to raise funds to support hospital programs and buy equipment. The auxiliary has conducted hundreds of programs benefiting patients and families and Scottsdale at large in pursuit of healthy living — from knitting for newborns to hosting Health Adventures in the Park for school children and being a friendly face in now-named HonorHealth hospitals. Volunteers have also staged an annual Honor Ball gala, begun in 1977 by philanthropist Virginia G. Piper, to raise funds for HonorHealth.
• The Scottsdale Jaycees became patrons and volunteers at the School for the Blind when it was located on the ground floor of the Scottsdale Community Center in the 1960s.
• Las Madrinas, or the Godmothers, formed in the 1970s to support the then-new Scottsdale Foundation for the Handicapped (now STARS, Scottsdale Training and Rehabilitation Services). From the annual Fiesta gala to bass fishing tournaments and publishing a cookbook, the group raised funds and friends to support area residents with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
• Concerned Citizens for Community Health formed in the 1970s in conjunction with the opening of the Vista del Camino neighborhood center. The nonprofit, renamed Scottsdale Community Partners in recent years, initially supported a health clinic for uninsured Scottsdale residents, providing immunizations, well-baby care and other basic services. When the health clinic closed, the members of CCCH/SCP continued to raise funds to provide services for Scottsdale residents/families in need: rental and utility bill assistance, food, transportation, clothing and career counseling at Vista del Camino as well as Scottsdale’s two senior centers. The group of volunteers also supports the annual Adopt-a-Family, Back-to-School and Beat-the-Heat programs.
• After a family fatality impacting a student leader at Horizon High School in 1983, students formed SADD — Students Against Drunk Driving — and campaigned in tandem with MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
• Scottsdale’s Betty Carnes was a longtime anti-smoking crusader, serving as the national fundraising chair of Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) in the 1970s. She and other Scottsdale residents effectively lobbied for local and statewide ordinances and laws limiting, and eventually prohibiting, smoking in public places.
• When there was a noticeable uptick in drug and alcohol use among area high schoolers in the late 1980s, volunteers — with the city of Scottsdale’s help — formed the nonprofit Scottsdale Prevention Institute, providing education and awareness programs throughout the school district.
• So many worthy causes; so many volunteers who have pursued cures, awareness, funding and a sense of neighbor-helping-neighbor — Komen Race for the Cure, volunteers at Mayo Hospital, Make-a-Wish Arizona, Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship, Disabled American Veterans, ALS events, Meals on Wheels, Foothills Caring Corps, Duet, HorSense, American Cancer Society walks, Sun Sounds, blood drives, Fit City activities, AIDS fundraisers and the list goes on.
Yesterday’s health and wellness volunteer efforts are today’s cures and treatments. Stay well, get involved, be generous, and let’s continue our efforts to become a Blue Zone city, where any one of us can happily, and healthy, live to be a centenarian.
