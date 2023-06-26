Fort McDowell was garrisoned in September 1865. The fort was located just east of today’s Fountain Hills with the purpose of protecting miners, ranchers and pioneers in the new Arizona Territory (February 24, 1863).
Historian Francis C. Carlson indicates this fort was the catalyst for the establishment of Phoenix and eventually all surrounding towns. In 1870, the first commander of the Department of Arizona, Gen. George Stoneman Jr., departed Fort McDowell (Camp McDowell then) searching for a shorter route to Fort Whipple near Prescott.
On October 2, 1870, while blazing a new trail, he and his troops stopped for a few hours near today’s Rancho Manana Golf Resort, near a stream the cavalry called Cave Creek. That day, in 1870, was the founding date for the town of Cave Creek.
By 1886, Fort McDowell possessed new technology which was an important tool in changing Western American history, the capture of Geronimo, the feared and elusive leader of the Chiricahua Apaches in Southern Arizona. This monumental event was the end of the Apache Wars in America, and this new technology was known as the Heliograph, wireless communication before radio.
The heliograph was an instrument incorporating a movable mirror on a tripod, positioned near mountaintops, which could blink sunlight into dots and dashes (Morse Code), to the next mountaintop, and then to various forts. Samuel F.B. Morse invented the telegraph in 1844; however, the telegraph lines were easily breached (cut) by the Apaches.
The heliograph communication technology helped Gen. Nelson A. Miles, along with his 5,000 troops from the 4th U.S. Cavalry, relentlessly track the weary Apaches and forced them into submission on September 4, 1886. Lt. Charles B. Gatewood negotiated the surrender.
Heliograph comes from the Greek words Helio (Sun) and graph (write). The use of reflected sunlight to communicate can be attributed to the Greeks using bronze or silver plates around 2,200 B.C., according to John Langellier, Ph.D. in military history.
The 1869 invention of the heliograph belongs to a British engineer, Sir Henry C. Mance, who positioned a 5-inch, round, swiveling mirror on a surveyor’s tripod while serving in the British military in India.
Miles was introduced to the heliograph while on duty in Montana in 1878 and 1879. The U.S. Army Signal Corps changed the British mirror from 5 inches to 8 inches and made the mirror square, collecting 25% more sunlight. This larger mirror was able to use moonlight. Once in Arizona, Miles set up 27 heliograph stations, 25 miles apart, spanning about 900 miles; this system extended into New Mexico. The stations were operated by a mirror operator, two observers with a telescope and binoculars, and two guards.
Fort McDowell’s heliograph was aimed at two mountains for message relay. The first mountain was Mount Ord, located in the northeast corner of Maricopa County, elevation 7,128 feet. The other mountain peak was Granite Mountain, about 9 miles northwest of Prescott, elevation 7,626 feet. A 25-word message could travel through the entire 900-mile mountain system in four hours.
Langellier states heliographs were used in the European trenches during WWI before their military use came to an end.
